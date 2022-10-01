Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DRI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,156. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.46.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.