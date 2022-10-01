Daikicoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,790.00 (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Daikicoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Daikicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00145700 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $352.06 or 0.01812466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official website is daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Daikicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daikicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.