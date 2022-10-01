CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $121.69

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.69, but opened at $113.80. CVR Partners shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

CVR Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $10.05 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.13%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

