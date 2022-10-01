Curio Governance (CGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $72,540.16 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,265.80 or 1.00021801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065047 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

