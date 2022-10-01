Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cummins by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.