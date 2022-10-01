Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 76 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

