Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

UPS opened at $161.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

