Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $536,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $128.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.