Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $176.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

