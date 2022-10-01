Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

