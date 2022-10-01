CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

EVD stock opened at €42.52 ($43.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.99. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €42.26 ($43.12) and a 12-month high of €72.68 ($74.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.