CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $276,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.