Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAOO remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,938. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

