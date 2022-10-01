Crowny Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crowny Profile

Crowny (CRWNY) is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

