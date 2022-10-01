CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Acquires 81 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,006.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

CRWD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

