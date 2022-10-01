Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.95

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as low as $25.83. Criteo shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 153,665 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.