Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.95

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as low as $25.83. Criteo shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 153,665 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.
In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,681 shares of company stock worth $537,294 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
