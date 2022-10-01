Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Crexendo Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crexendo will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,204 shares of company stock worth $80,303. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

