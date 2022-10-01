Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Down 62.4% in September

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

CEQP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 469,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,856. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,871.43%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crestwood Equity Partners

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 32.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.