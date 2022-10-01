Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

