Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,246.50 ($27.14) on Wednesday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £163.18 billion and a PE ratio of 541.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,234.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,193.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

