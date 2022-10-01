Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of EPA BN opened at €48.57 ($49.56) on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

