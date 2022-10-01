Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in September

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CS remained flat at $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,061,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,440,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

