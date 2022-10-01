Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.39. 11,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,319. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.82%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.