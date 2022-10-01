CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 636 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,298,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 312,725 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,112,000 after acquiring an additional 229,195 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $50.14.

