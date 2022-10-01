CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.