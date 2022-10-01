CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

