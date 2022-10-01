CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 170 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $287.30 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $287.04 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.