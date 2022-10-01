CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,877,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

