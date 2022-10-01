CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $499,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAGG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $54.61.

