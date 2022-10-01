CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $333.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

