CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.