CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,635.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

