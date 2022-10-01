CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $147,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 382.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 16.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BDEC stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

