CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 9,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $279,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 85.3% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

