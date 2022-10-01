CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,546,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAXF opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.