CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 27,275 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 293.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 29.2% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

