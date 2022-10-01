CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 17,730 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

