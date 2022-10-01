CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

