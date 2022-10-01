CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHD opened at $66.43 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.