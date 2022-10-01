CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

