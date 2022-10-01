CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,285 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

