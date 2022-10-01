Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 63.9% in September

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.5 days.

Covivio Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. Covivio has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Featured Stories

