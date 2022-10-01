Cosmos Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.67 or 0.00065606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00088235 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018401 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001855 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007834 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,696,532 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.