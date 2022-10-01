Cosmos Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.67 or 0.00065606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007834 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,696,532 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

