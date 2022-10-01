Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CORZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 7.06.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.90. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.26 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Scientific Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

