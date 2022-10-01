Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coral Products Stock Performance

LON CRU remained flat at GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Friday. 93,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.76. Coral Products has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.00.

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

