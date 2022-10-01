Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Coral Products Stock Performance
LON CRU remained flat at GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Friday. 93,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.76. Coral Products has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.00.
