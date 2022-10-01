Cook Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,317.20 or 0.99996321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064700 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082788 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol (CRYPTO:COOK) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

