Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in September

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAF remained flat at $46.69 during trading on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $127.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

