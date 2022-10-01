Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $386,188.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

