Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.96 and traded as low as $10.00. Constellium shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 873,773 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Constellium by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 70,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 875,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $71,144,000. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in Constellium by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,383,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,695,000 after acquiring an additional 305,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.