Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.7 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNSWF stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,400.00. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,563.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,575.02. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,360.01 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.